TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect of the Ivanhoe homicide case has been arrested, says the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Thursday.

Deputies identified the suspect as 23-year-old Ismar Ambriz of Ivanhoe.

According to sheriff’s officials, Monday around 5:15 p.m., deputies were called to a shooting that occurred in the area of Avenue 327 and Road 158 in Ivanhoe.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found the victim, 34-year-old Antonio Tapia Jr. laying on the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him deceased.

Homicide Detectives were requested and took over the investigation. They say they served numerous search warrants in the community of Ivanhoe and were able to identify Ambriz as the suspect in the homicide.

Deputies say Ambriz was taken into custody and booked at the Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of homicide.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact Detective Nick Sandoval or Sgt. Hector Rodriguez with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218