FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the homicide of a Fresno father of seven has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Homicide detectives say 28-year-old Erick Castrejon-Aceves has been named as a suspect in the death of 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar.

Castrejon-Aceves was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6 at an apartment located in the 2600 block of East Andrews Avenue.

According to authorities, around 2:17 p.m on Thursday, Sept. 29, officers responded to the 2400 block of East Iowa Avenue regarding a ShotSpotter alert of multiple gunshots fired.

Photo of 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar provided by the Fresno Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Lopez-Palomar unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshots.

Lopez-Palomar was rushed to the hospital for surgery, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by the medical personnel.

Castrejon-Aceves was booked into the Fresno County Jail for suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective A. Nieto at (559) 621-2415.