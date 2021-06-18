Suspect in hit-and-run death of 10-year-old identified by Fresno Police

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man arrested for the hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old boy in Fresno was formally identified by Fresno Police on Friday.

62-year-old Raymond Jay Celaya was booked into Fresno County Jail on felony hit and run and felony vehicular manslaughter charges.

The Fresno County Coroner identified the boy as Angel Hernandez, of Fresno.

The boy was hit around 11:30 p.m. while crossing the street at Friant and Fort Washington roads.

Police say the family was at the park and crossing the street to buy some water at one of the stores. The store was closed so they were headed back to the park to get in their car.

“It appears based on their statements that they did press the button to activate the crosswalk, they actually said they noticed the timer,” said Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes.

“We don’t know – for whatever reason the child and the aunt stayed behind for a bit. It’s too soon to say whether the vehicle ended up having a green light or not.”