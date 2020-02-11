Suspect in Fresno mass shooting pleads not guilty

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — One of the suspects in Fresno’s mass shooting case pleaded not guilty in court today after he had been extradited from Minnesota.

Ger Lee, 27, who was extradited from Sherburne County custody to Fresno County, went before a judge Tuesday.

Lee was wanted in the Fresno case, but was held on unrelated charges in Minnesota.

He entered a plea of not guilty.

Lee is charged on 17 counts — including murder, street gang activity, street terrorism, and other charges.

The felony complaint filed in Superior Court charges Lee; Anthony Montes, 27, of Fresno; Porge Kue, 26, of Fresno; and Billy Xiong, 25, of Fresno, with four counts of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and 12 counts of attempted murder.

Lee will be back in court on May 7.

