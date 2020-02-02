Suspect in Fresno mass shooting extradited from Minnesota

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who police say was involved in the mass shooting in Fresno that killed four men and injured six in November was extradited Friday from Minnesota into the Fresno County Jail, according to jail records.

Ger Lee, 27, was transferred from Sherburne County custody and into Fresno County custody at 6 a.m. PST and was booked into the county jail at 10:16 p.m. PST, jail records said.

Lee was wanted in the Fresno case, but was held on unrelated charges in Minnesota.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says Lee is charged on 17 counts — including murder, street gang activity, street terrorism, and other charges.

Lee is said to have signed an extradition waiver which cleared the way for him to be returned to Fresno to face his charges.

The shooting happened on Nov. 17, 2019, and four were killed and six were injured. The suspects opened fire on a backyard full of 16 people.

The felony complaint filed in Superior Court charges Ger Lee, 27, of Fresno; Anthony Montes, 27, of Fresno; Porge Kue, 26, of Fresno; and Billy Xiong, 25, of Fresno, with four counts of murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and 12 counts of attempted murder.

The murder charges also include two special circumstances that say the defendants committed multiple murders and the murders were committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang, the DA’s Office said.

The complaint also contains the additional allegations that the four men defendants committed the crimes for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang, that they personally and intentionally discharged a firearm that caused great bodily injury or death, and that they personally and intentionally discharged a firearm.

The federal felony complaint filed in U.S. District Court on Thursday alleges that Fresno residents Pao Vang, 30; Jhovanny Delgado, 19; and Johnny Xiong, 25, conspired to commit murder in aid of racketeering, the DA’s Office said.

According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 17, 2019, members and associates of the gang conspired to commit murder. At a meeting, the defendants and others selected a target residence, chose shooters, provided them with guns, and drove to the target location.

Vang, Delgado, and Xiong attended the meeting outlining the planned retaliation and understood that the objective was to murder individuals at the designated target residence, the DA’s Office said. They were designated as lookouts and positioned themselves on street corners near the target residence to report the presence of law enforcement.

Montes, Kue, and Xiong entered a not guilty plea for all charges on Jan. 3 and had their bail set close to $24 million each.

