Suspect in Fresno mass shooting clears way for extradition from Minnesota

SHERBURNE COUNTY, Minnesota (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who police say was involved in the mass shooting in Fresno that killed four men cleared an extradition hurdle, according to the Sherburne County Court Administration.

Ger Lee, 27, is wanted in the Fresno case, but he was being held on unrelated charges in Minnesota.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office says Lee is charged on 17 counts — including murder, street gang activity, street terrorism, and other charges.

Lee is said to have signed an extradition waiver which clears the way for him to be returned to Fresno to face his charges.

The Fresno Police Department expects Lee to be extradited sometime next week.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.