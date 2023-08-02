FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man suspected of committing homicide related to the man who was found dead in a garage on Tuesday.

Detectives say they have obtained an arrest warrant for 41-year-old Miguel Luis Gutierrez Jr. of Fresno County who is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to dial 911.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies say they responded to a home on Blythe and Clayton Avenues after the homeowner found a dead man in their garage.

The sheriff’s office says the victim, identified as 39-year-old Ismael Orlando Herrera Jr., was known by the property owner but was living homeless in the Caruthers and Riverdale areas.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217.