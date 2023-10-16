FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect involved in a hit and run that took the life of a person struck while walking with a friend in central Fresno earlier this month has been arrested and named, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say 49-year-old Joseph Valles was arrested and booked for a hit and run with injury or death for the incident that happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on October 3.

Officers say on October 3, the two pedestrians decided to cross the street where one of the pedestrians was struck by a vehicle driving westbound on Ashlan Avenue.

According to officials, Valles did not stop but continued driving westbound past Valentine Avenue.

The pedestrian was declared dead while still at the scene.