Suspect in deadly Tulare hit-and-run arrested; vehicle still missing

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The suspect wanted in connection to a deadly hit-and-run in Tulare was arrested Tuesday night, the Tulare Police Department said.

Around 7:15 p.m., the Police Department served a search warrant regarding the case in the 100 block of south Sacramento Street and arrested 50-year-old Leonardo Villasenor on felony hit-and-run charges.

Villasenor was transported to the Tulare Police Department for booking and an interview.

The Police Department said Villasenor was identified after calls started coming when photos were released to the media and the Police Department’s Facebook page

Villasenor was uncooperative regarding the whereabouts of his vehicle, police said.

The Police Department said they believe someone is hiding the vehicle for him or knows where it is.

Security footage shows the suspect vehicle in the hit and run death of a 61-year-old in Tulare (image courtesy of Tulare Police).

“We would like to remind everyone that anyone who is assisting Villasenor by hiding, moving or tampering with the vehicle can and will be charged with ‘accessory after the fact,’ the Police Department said.

Anyone who knows where the vehicle is should call the Tulare Police Department at (559) 684-4290.

