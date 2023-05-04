PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSSE/KGPE) – A woman wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing in Porterville has been detained, officials with the Porterville Police Department announced Thursday.

Early Sunday morning, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North H Street after a family member said he found 27-year-old Eduardo Alfaro, a Porterville resident dead in his apartment with multiple stab wounds.

When officers arrived said they located Alfaro and secured the scene so detectives could assume control of the investigation.

According to the police department, on May 3, detectives determined 23-year-old Lorena Tirado Moreno in the Sacramento area. Detectives responded to the area and arrested Moreno.

Officials say Moreno was transported to the Porterville Police Department for further investigation and then she was booked at the South County Detention Facility on suspicion of homicide and has no bail set.

This case is still under investigation, anyone with information is encouraged to contact Porterville Police at (559) 782-7400.