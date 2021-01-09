Suspect in custody after man found dead inside motel room in Visalia

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspect is in custody after a man was found dead inside a motel room in Visalia Friday morning.

During the course of the homicide investigation, authorities identified the suspect involved in the death of a man after being found inside a room at Majestic Inn.

The suspect was identified as Ralph Grajeda, 40, who was located in another room at the motel, according to Visalia Police.

Police say Grajeda was booked at the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for homicide as well as three outstanding warrants.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Henry Martinez at (559) 713-4156.