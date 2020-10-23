Suspect in custody after elderly man was found dead in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead in Fresno County Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call of a person who was shot in the 1900 block of west Manning Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found an elderly man dead.

One man was detained after he was found walking in the road near the shooting. He is now considered the primary suspect in the shooting, according to officials.

The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.