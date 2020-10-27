Suspect in custody after car stolen with young girl inside, police say

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An arrest has been made after a car was stolen with a young girl inside Monday night, the Merced Police Department said Tuesday.

Officers at the Chowchilla Police Department helped get the 3-year-old back in her parent’s arms.

Only our cameras were there for the emotional reunion as officers brought the girl back to her home.

The Merced Police Department said they were searching for a suspect who officers say stole a car on Monday – with a young girl inside.

The vehicle was taken at approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday night from the 400 block of W. 27th Street after her mom went inside to get her purse, but when she came back out, the suspect was leaving with the girl inside the car.

According to Merced Police, more information will be given during a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

