Suspect in Clovis man’s death involved in Contra Costa County pursuit, deputies say

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect charged in a Clovis man’s death was involved in a weekend high-speed pursuit in Contra Costa County, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday, investigators say 28-year–old Victor Topete lead them on a chase in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a patrol car, injuring a deputy. He then carjacked a driver, before he was eventually taken into custody.

In April, Clovis Police announced that Topete was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. He was accused of hitting John Marquez during an argument. Marquez collapsed and later died.

John Marquez (image courtesy of Marquez family)

John Marquez (image courtesy of Marquez family)

Following the weekend chase, Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office says Topete is facing several felony charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.