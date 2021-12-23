Suspect in Clovis homicide case arrested in Bakersfield

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives arrested a suspect in Bakersfield in connection with a homicide in Clovis.

On Dec. 18, the Clovis Police Department received a call from someone saying they had been unable to get a hold of a family member. Police say they attempted to contact the person as well but were unsuccessful.

When police arrived at the home they report finding 67-year-old Steven Rodgers deceased at the scene. The cause of death has not been reported.

Detectives say the investigation led them to 57-year-old Mary Sanchez from Bakersfield. Investigators say Sanchez and Rogers had been in a relationship.

Sanchez was arrested and booked on one count of felony homicide.

