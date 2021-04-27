Suspect in car theft with 1-year-old inside facing kidnapping charge, authorities say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who police say stole a car with a 1-year-old girl inside is facing kidnapping and auto-theft charges, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

24-year-old Antonio Prado of Fresno was identified as the suspect in Tuesday’s auto-theft incident. The Sheriff’s Office says he is on a parole hold and not eligible for zero-dollar bail.

Police say the incident began when the child’s mother was driving Prado to multiple locations in southeast Fresno. She got out of the vehicle, Prado moved from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat and drove away with the child still inside.

The vehicle was recovered undamaged and the child was found a short time afterward.