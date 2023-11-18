TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a suspect involved in an armed carjacking that took place Friday evening.

Around 7 p.m., deputies say they responded to the 2000 block of Guerrero Avenue in Richgrove for a carjacking.

Upon arrival, investigators learned a man wearing a ski mask forced the victim out of his car at gunpoint and drove off in the victim’s car.

Detectives describe the stolen vehicle as a 2018 orange Dodge Charger Scat Pack.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 725-4194.