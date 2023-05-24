KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The armed intruder who died following a nine-hour stand-off with deputies has been identified by the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Saturday night they responded to the 2800 block of 8th Avenue in Hanford for a burglary. As they were on their way they were advised the homeowner found an unknown man with the homeowner’s loaded .223 caliber hunting rifle.

The intruder was later identified as 33-year-old Ryan Hager, a transient from Kings County. He reportedly aimed the gun at the homeowner as he approached his home, prompting him to flee for his life, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, deputies set up a perimeter and contacted the Kings County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Central Valley Regional SWAT to take over the perimeter. The Kings County Crisis Resolution Team (CRT) also responded and made numerous attempts to get Hager to surrender peacefully.

Officials say Hager fired the rifle multiple times inside the house and after several hours, began shooting at SWAT personnel. A brief exchange of fire occurred before Hager barricaded himself into the home, refusing to deputies’ call to surrender.

Eventually, deputies say Hager leaned out the second-story window and shot at SWAT members. They returned fire and Hager retreated into the home again.

Over the course of a few hours, authorities say Hager moved through the home playing loud music and screaming at SWAT personnel outside. He eventually became quiet and was no longer visible. After making entry, he was found dead in an upstairs bathroom.

Officials say Hager was on parole for criminal threats and was sentenced to three years in prison in 2021. He also had prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer, destruction of evidence, and under the influence of a controlled substance.