FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place in December 2022, officials with the Fresno Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police say on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to Jackson and Turner avenues regarding gunshots heard in the area and a man laying in the roadway.

When patrol officers arrived at the scene said they located 40-year-old Luis Alberto Castillo suffering from gunshot wounds on Jackson Avenue north of Turner Avenue. Officers and paramedics performed CPR on the scene, and the victim was transported to the hospital. Castillo died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Victim Luis Alberto Castillo (image courtesy of the Fresno Police Department)

According to the Fresno Police Department, homicide detectives identified the suspect in this case as 31-year-old Raymond Guido who is currently on parole and was released from prison a few months prior to the shooting in August 2022.

Police say Guido was arrested on a parole violation on March 2, 2023, and later charged with the 2022 murder. The motive for the murder has been determined to be robbery, according to authorities.

Detectives said they are still searching for a second suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department homicide detectives Mark Yee at (559) 621-2407 or Detective Chris Franks at (559) 621- 2427.