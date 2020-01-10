Suspect identified, sought in shooting of off-duty Merced Sheriff’s deputy

TURLOCK, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in the shooting of an off-duty Merced Sheriff deputy last year was identified by the Turlock Police Department.

Police are trying to locate Osbaldo Gaytan (aka Osbaldo Gaytan-Mota), a 42-year old man.

Police say around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019, Turlock Police officers responded to the 100 block of south First Street after receiving calls that someone had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim that had suffered at least one gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid to the victim until paramedics arrived and transported him to a local area hospital in critical condition.

Merced Sheriff Vern Warnke said that the person who was shot was one of his deputies who was off-duty.

Throughout the investigation, it has been determined that the suspect walked out of the business in the 100 block of South First Street and fired a weapon in the direction of the victim who was with three people outside.

No other information was immediately available.

