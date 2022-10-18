Photo of Michael Francis Streng provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect accused of holding two women and an 8-month-old baby at gunpoint during a home invasion in Porterville has been identified, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials have identified the suspect as 54-year-old Michael Francis Streng of Porterville.

Around 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, deputies were called out to a home near Road 284 and Success Drive for a report of a robbery.

When deputies arrived, they learned that two women with an 8-month-old baby were walking into their home when they found a man armed with a gun waiting inside.

Investigators said the suspect held the women at gunpoint and zip-tied their hands.

Over the next three hours, officials said the suspect stole money and the victim’s phones before leaving the house.

The two women and the baby were not injured during the robbery.

Detectives describe Streng as 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Streng is believed to be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Reymundo or Sergeant Demecio Holguin at (559) 733-6218.