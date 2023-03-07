MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that left a man, 55 dead in Merced Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says a 55-year-old man from Sacramento was driving a big rig hauling a set of double trailers on southbound Highway 99, north of O Street around 55 mph.

According to CHP Anthony Carrasco, 35 from Ceres was driving a Chevy Tahoe southbound on Highway 99 north of O Street at a high rate of speed and attempted to pass the big rig on the narrow right shoulder of the freeway.

The Tahoe became wedged in between the big rig and metal guard rail, causing the big rig to jackknife to the right and overturned down the steep embankment.

The big rig driver was pinned in the cab of the big rig and died from his injuries at the scene.

CHP says Carrasco was evaluated for DUI and was placed under arrested for suspicion of DUI. Carrasco did not sustain any injuries as a result of the crash but was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance.

He was later booked at Merced County Jail for felony DUI.