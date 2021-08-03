Suspect identified in Fresno standoff involving 2-year-old

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The suspect accused of assaulting his wife and barricading himself inside a home with their child Monday was identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials identified Miguel Junior Rubio, 42, as the suspect in the seven-hours-long standoff with Fresno police.

The standoff started at a house near Shields and Fruit avenues when police say a suspect accused of assaulting his wife barricaded himself inside a home with their child.

Police say their crisis negotiation team was able to talk the suspect into surrendering his child. Officers say the man then tried to light the house on fire.

Rubio faces felony charges of battery with arson enhancements. His bail is set at $614,000.