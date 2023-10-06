ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Atwater Police Department has identified an alleged suspect in an Atwater gym parking lot shooting that left two people dead.

With the help of the public, officials developed information that led to the identity of the suspect, 42-year-old, Daniel Corona Garibay, in the shooting of Ramon Lopez and Evangelina Ybarra.

Authorities found the victims inside a car at the 2500 block of Shaffer Road near Fontana Avenue. Officials say Garibay is 6′ 1″ and 198 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

If the public has any information they are encouraged to contact the Atwater Police Department at (209) 357-6384 and ask for Detective Sgt. Sarginson or Detective Vargas.