Suspect identified for teen’s murder in March, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in a murder that took place in March has been identified by Fresno Police Department.

Officers say 18-year-old Eleuterio Alejandro Flores is the suspect wanted for the murder of Julian Cerda.

According to police, the incident took place on March 20, shortly after 4:00 p.m. in the 4500 block of E. Shields. Officers arrived to find evidence of a shooting.

Officers were then informed about a report of a shooting victim who was being taken to the hospital, in the area of McKenzie and Fresno streets. When they arrived at the second location they found Cerda. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The suspect, 18-year-old Eleuterio Alejandro Flores, has an outstanding warrant for the charge of murder and officers ask anyone with information on Flores’ whereabouts to please contact Fresno Police Homicide Detectives M. Yee at 559-621-2407 or Detective R. Rockwell at 559-621-2448.