KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he hit a motorcyclist with his vehicle during a high-speed chase on Friday, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:40 p.m., a deputy was at a traffic stop near Jackson and 14th avenues when he heard several gunshots coming from the area of Jersey and 16th avenues.

As another deputy was checking the area, officials said a driver, later identified as Andrew Diaz, sped by at nearly 100 miles per hour in his vehicle. Officials said the deputy tried to pull over Diaz’s vehicle, but he refused to stop, leading to a chase.

During the chase, deputies said Diaz blew through several stop signs while reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour. Deputies said they decided to call off the chase as Diaz continued to drive recklessly toward Hanford.

Officials said a deputy who was driving in the same direction as Diaz saw him swerve across the lanes, run several cars off the roadway, and hit a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

As traffic thinned out, deputies said they began chasing Diaz again until he crashed his car into a center divider on Irwin Street.

After the crash, officials said Diaz and his passenger, identified as Madison Martinez, got out of the car and started to run away but were quickly captured by deputies.

While searching Diaz’s car, deputies said they found an AR-15 style rifle without a serial number, three 30-round magazines, and ammunition.

Investigators said Diaz admitted to firing the rifle near 16th and Jersey avenues, where deputies found 65 spent shell casings.

Diaz was booked into the Kings County Jail and charged with evading a police officer with wanton disregard for safety, hit and run causing injury, possession of an undetectable firearm, and resisting arrest. His bail was set at $125,000.

Martinez was booked into jail on a charge of resisting arrest and was later released.