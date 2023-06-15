LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from King City turned himself in after being wanted for stabbing a person in Livingston, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say they were dispatched to a business on Peach Avenue on June 4 for a stabbing call, and once arrived, they found a victim that had been stabbed multiple times.

Deputies identified the suspect as Jorge Luis Alvarez thanks to the victim’s description, but the suspect had fled the scene.

Investigators from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office took over the case and authorized a warrant for Alvarez’s arrest on suspicion of attempted murder and some other charges.

Deputies say Alvarez was a resident of King City, so detectives reached out to the King City Police Department for assistance with bringing him into custody, but he ended up turning himself in.

Sheriff’s officials state that Alvarez was taken to the Merced County Jail, and the victim is expected to make a full recovery.