Suspect found trying to free stolen SUV stuck in the dirt, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – An SUV stolen from Coalinga was returned after police say they found the vehicle stuck in the dirt – with the suspect trying to free it.

Officers say the vehicle was taken from an apartment complex on the 300 block of West Polk Street overnight and reported stolen Monday morning. The victim identified a transient by the name of Julian Escalante as the person she thought stole the vehicle.

The SUV was tracked using a vehicles auto-theft system, and traced to a field outside Coalinga, in the area of Jacalitos Creek Road at Lost Hills Road.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the SUV stuck and the suspect trying to free the vehicle from the dirt. The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Julian Escalante and he was arrested without incident.

The SUV was returned to its owner and the suspect was booked on charges including auto theft and for violating the terms of his probation.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Coalinga Police on 559-935-1525.