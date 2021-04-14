Suspect flees after failed traffic stop in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect who police say failed to yield in a traffic stop and led officers on a chase through Reedley remains on the run after escaping law enforcement.

The incident began Wednesday around 2 a.m. when Reedley Police attempted to stop a tan SUV – leading to a chase around the city. The vehicle eventually became disabled and came to a stop at Cypress and Fisher avenues.

Officers say the driver was able to escape but a female passenger was detained. It is unknown why the suspect failed to yield to officers. The driver is known to Reedley Police and investigators continue to search for him.