FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Fresno released surveillance video of an armed robbery at a gas station.

Officers say it happened on Tuesday shortly before 2 a.m. when a man entered the Arco on Tulare Ave near 1st Street. The suspect flashed a gun at the store clerk – and took off with some cash in a white Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.