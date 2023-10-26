(FOX40.COM) — A suspect died on Thursday morning after being shot by a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputy, according to sheriff’s officials.

At 5 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was spotted by deputies near Highway 99 and E Frontage Road and was stopped to make contact with the driver.

The driver was found to have a warrant out for his arrest and refused to exit the vehicle for about an hour as deputies attempted multiple peaceful surrender protocols.

The man eventually exited at 6 a.m. with a knife in his hand and stabbed a sheriff’s K-9 in the face and an officer fired their service weapon.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for his injuries and was later pronounced dead.

K-9 Jet is awake, according to sheriff’s office, after receiving stab wounds to his snout, below his right eye and once to the head. He underwent emergency surgery resulting in over 30 stiches.