FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man reportedly exposed himself to a student and grabbed her as she tried to run away at Fresno City College, according to the State College Community College District Police Department.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, a student reported to the police department that she was approached by an unknown man while she was sitting on a bench on the second floor of the social science building.

Officials said the man pulled down his pants, exposed his genitals, and began masturbating in front of the student.

When the student tried to run away, officers said the suspect wrapped both of his arms around her shoulders to restrain her.

The student was able to fight off the suspect and leave the area.

Minutes later, officials said the student realized that the suspect had followed her.

Investigators said the student was able to escape the suspect by walking up to a group of students near the building.

Officers said they searched for the suspect, but he had already left the campus.

“SCCCD PD believes the alleged suspect, in this case, represents a continuing threat to SCCCD students and staff,” officials wrote in a statement about the incident.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-9, 130 pounds, with short and curly black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white high-top sneakers.

Anyone who sees a man matching this description and engaging in similar behavior on campus is asked to call the SCCCD PD at (559) 244-6140, or 911.