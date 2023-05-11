MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department is searching for the suspect believed to be involved in the crime of exposing himself to young girls and families over the past few months.

Officials say that the Madera Police Department says they have received calls from young girls and their families, regarding a suspicious person exposing himself to them.

This has occurred in neighborhoods around local schools as the students were walking home after school over the last few months, according to officials.

The unknown subject is in a vehicle, which officials say has been captured on surveillance cameras enabling deputies to be able to provide the public with an accurate vehicle description.

The vehicle believed to be involved in Madera exposure crime, officials say.

The vehicle pictured is a silver or grey 2012-2019 Nissan Versa.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a heavy-set Hispanic adult male, according to officials.

All local schools are aware of this information and officials say their staff is vigilant daily as they watch over the children in their care as well as increased patrol presence in the reported areas during the after-school hours.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has any information is asked to call the Madera Police Department at (559) 675-4220.