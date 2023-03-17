FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers with the Fresno Police Department say they are investigating after a man was shot in the upper body Friday morning.

Police say they received calls around 6:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Ferger Avenue in the Tower District near Palm and Olive avenues regarding a possible victim of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a man in his early forties with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

According to police, officers were speaking to witnesses in the area and determined that there was a home in the area that might have been involved in the shooting. Officers say they focused their attention on that house.

Police say one person was detained and that person allegedly made admissions that they were responsible for the shooting. That person is currently in police custody and charges are pending.

Officers said they continued to search the home for any other people that might have been in the home. Police say they located two additional people, one of them who was in the rear of the home and was heavily intoxicated, just for precautionary reasons an ambulance was called out to the scene and he is being treated.

While officers were searching the house one of the officers started feeling unwell and for precautionary measures, an ambulance was called out to treat him.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.