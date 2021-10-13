Suspect demands DMV pink slip from victim getting haircut in his home, deputies say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested on multiple charges after robbing an old friend in his home on Thursday, according to Kings County sheriff deputies.

On Oct. 7 around 6:00 a.m., deputies responded to an address in Armona to investigate a burglary. Officials say the victim reported to deputies that he was in his bedroom receiving a haircut when the suspect, Trevor Mitchell, fired two rounds into his bedroom.

Authorities say, Mitchell, who was a former friend of the victim, went inside his bedroom and demanded the DMV pink slip to a vehicle that Mitchell claimed to own.

According to officials, Mitchell then made threats to kill everyone in the home unless his demands were met. This began an argument between the two resulting in Mitchell striking the victim in the head twice using his pistol, deputies say.

Authorities say after this, Mitchell began accusing the victim of stealing his laptop from the victim’s bedroom before leaving through the backdoor.

Kings County officials say the victim fled from his home and ran to a nearby residence, waiting for Mitchell to leave the area, which he later did in a vehicle.

Detectives with the Kings County Sheriff’s Department say upon investigation they learned Mitchell was on active CDC Parole for a burglary conviction and that he had several no bail Kings County warrants issued for his arrest.

Various charges on the warrants included sales of narcotics, DUI while under the influence of drugs, failure to appear in court on a felony charge, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, and more, officials say.

According to investigators, an arrest warrant was authored for Mitchell, and later that day CHP located and arrested him.

Deputies say Mitchell was then booked into the Kings County Jail on his warrants and the additional charges of robbery, home invasion, criminal threats, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Authorities say he is currently being held without bail.