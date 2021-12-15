Suspect chickens out in KFC break-in, Madera Police say. Do you know who it is?

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers in Madera are working to identify the person seen in security footage allegedly breaking into a KFC restaurant in the city and then fleeing the scene before taking anything.

Officers say the KFC was on Country Club Drive was the one struck – but nothing was taken. The suspect searched the registers and the kitchen area but appeared to be startled by something and fled the scene.

The security footage can be viewed in the player above. Anyone with information is asked to contact Madera Police Department on 559-675-4220.