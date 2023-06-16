HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was arrested after allegedly wielding a hammer and striking a woman in the face, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they respond to a report of a possible stabbing at a motel located at 480 South 11th Avenue arround midnight Saturday.

When offices arrived they discovered the victim, under a carport holding a towel against her face, which revealed a significant laceration extending from her mouth/cheek area towards her ear.

Investigators say they believed it resulted from the suspect’s use of a knife. The victim identified the suspect as 26-year-old Miranda Cornejo and informed the responding officers that the altercation took place at the carport entrance of the motel.

Officers say they were able to locate a witness who had captured the incident on their cellphone. The recorded video footage depicted Cornejo wielding a hammer and striking the victim in the face.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect were then seen wrestling and striking one another. Cornejo fled the scene after the altercation and was later arrested.