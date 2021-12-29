Suspect arrested in violent assault at Merced Hmong New Year Festival

Booking photo of Daniel Xiong provided by the Merced Police Department.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a known gang member was arrested for his involvement in a violent assault during the Hmong New Year Festival in Merced.

Merced police officials say Daniel Xiong, 27, was identified as a suspect in a fight that broke out during the festival on Dec. 19.

On Monday afternoon, officers searched Xiong’s home near Serrano Street and Carmen Way, where they say they found an unregistered 9mm handgun and a 45-caliber handgun in his bedroom.

Authorities say firearms were found during a search of a suspect's home.

Xiong was arrested following the search and booked into the Merced County jail on charges of assault with great bodily injury, possession of an unregistered firearm, and gang enhancements.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Officer Justin Saldivar at 209-388-7735.

