Booking photo of Antoine Caradine provided by the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man dead at a motorcycle clubhouse earlier this month, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On Saturday, October 1, officers were called out to the clubhouse of the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club on McKinley Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A short time later, officials said two other men, including 31-year-old Darnell Johnson, showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Officials said Johnson died from his injuries at the hospital.

Photo of Darnell Johnson provided by the Fresno Police Department

While investigating, officers said they were able to identify 33-year-old Antoine Caradine as the suspect in the shooting. He is described as a gang member out of the Oakland area, according to police.

Officers said they were able to track down Caradine in Roseville and place him under arrest.

Caradine was booked into the Placer County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Authorities are still working to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.