Suspect arrested in Fresno double shooting that killed one, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Investigators say they arrested a 21-year-old man for a shooting that killed a man and wounded a woman in central west Fresno on Aug. 21.

Police say they responded to the 800 block of Dolores Avenue in Fresno for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found Antonio Hernandez, 35, and a woman, 36 with multiple gunshot wounds.

Antonio Hernandez, 35, photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Both were transported to a local hospital where Hernandez later died, police say. The female victim survived her injuries and was released from the hospital according to investigators.

Homicide detectives say they have information that identified Edward Martinez as the person who shot both victims.

Martinez was interviewed by homicide detectives and during the interview, Martinez admitted to his involvement in the murder of Hernandez.

Martinez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on murder charges and attempted murder of the surviving victim, police say.