Suspect arrested in decade-old double homicide cold case

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – A break in a cold case leads investigators to an arrest after 11 years of searching.

The suspect, 42-year-old Jose Zepeda, was wanted for a double homicide in Parlier.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says on Nov. 23, 2008, Parlier Police officers were called to the Salandini Villa apartments off Manning Avenue. Two men were found shot and killed outside. They were later identified as 25-year-old Gilberto Bustos and 24-year-old Malaquias Flores.

“It appears that this was a drug deal that had gone bad, we obviously didn’t know this at the time but it later came out,” says Tony Botti with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Botti says the day after the shooting Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car with a victim down in the Traver area. The victim claimed he was attacked and shot. That victim was later identified as Jose Zepeda.

Zepeda was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center and deputies with Tulare County Sheriff’s Office thought that it was connected to the Parlier shooting. Investigators with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were called and went to talk to Zepeda. When they arrived they discovered he was gone.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says they made every attempt to locate Zepeda but had no luck. But forensic evidence helped lead investigators on the right track.

“That car that was impounded that Zepeda was in, it did have drops of blood in it, it had a cell phone, we were able to match some of those blood samples to blood samples that were collected at the Parlier apartment,” Botti explained.

“We also noticed on the cell phone he had a call history with the victims so we knew we were on the right track with this guy it was just a matter of finding him.”

Until now: one of the original detectives on the case, who is retired, now works on cold cases for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

While he was checking up on this case, he discovered Zepeda was arrested for arson in Kern County after having an illegal marijuana grow where a house caught fire. He received probation for the crime.

But it was that arrest record was what lead investigators to a home where Zepeda was in Bakersfield. The Sheriff’s office says they issued a warrant for his arrest and the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force made an arrest. After 11 years, they booked him into the Fresno County Jail.

“This just goes to show no matter how much time passes if you’re diligent and you keep after something, there’s a good chance a lead will come up,” Botti said.

Zepeda is in jail on a $2 million bail. The Sheriff’s office says they are working to finalize their investigation so they can hand it over to the District Attorney’s office. It will be up to them to file charges.

The Sheriff’s office says if anyone has been in contact with Zepeda over the last 11 years to give them a call at (559) 600-3111.

