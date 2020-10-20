Tulare County man arrested in connection to burning of haystack with Republican political signs

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Tulare County man was arrested in connection to the burning of a haystack that had political signs supporting Rep. Devin Nunes and President Donald Trump, the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Just before 10 p.m. on Oct. 10, deputies and Tulare County Fire personnel were called to the area of Avenue 384 and Road 80, south of Dinuba, for a report of a haystack fire.

This was the same location where a haystack was intentionally set on fire less than two weeks prior, the Sheriff’s Office said.

With help from Tulare County Fire investigators, detectives learned the haystacks were being used to display campaign signs, which is believed to be the motive for the fire.

Detectives later identified Adan Aguilar, 43, of New London as a possible suspect.

On Oct. 12, detectives were speaking with potential witnesses in Traver when Aguilar drove by. The Sheriff’s Office said Aguilar took off in his car when deputies tried to make contact with him.

After a brief pursuit, Aguilar was arrested on un-related charges and booked into custody at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Pre-Trial Facility.

On Monday, detectives met with and submitted their case and findings to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. After review of the case, the District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Aguilar, including, arson and arson during a state of an emergency.

Aguilar is being held without bail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Bryan De Haan or Sgt. Bryan Clower at the Sheriff’s Office at 800-808-0488, or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-419.

