Suspect arrested in beating, rape of woman at bus stop

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a homeless man on suspicion of beating and raping a 62-year-old woman while she waited for a bus in San Mateo.

San Mateo police Chief Ed Barberini says 27-year-old Alejandro Vanegas Guevara was arrested Tuesday in Redwood City on felony charges including forcible rape, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Vanegas Guevara has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Police say the victim was at a bus stop heading home the night of Aug. 5 when she was beaten, raped, and, at some point, knocked unconscious. 

