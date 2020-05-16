Suspect arrested for murder after month long homicide investigation in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The murder suspect from a homicide was arrested in southwest Fresno on Friday, after a month long investigation.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Farris and Dudey avenues on April 15 at around 9:45 p.m. for a shot spotter alert.

While authorities were enroute, multiple 911 calls reporting a victim of a shooting was reported in the same area.

When officers arrived they say they officers were unable to locate a victim but did observe shell casings near the area of Farris and Dudley Avenues.

Minutes later, southwest officers were dispatched to Community Regional Medical Center for a victim of a shooting that had been dropped off, according to authorities.

The victim was identified as 24-year-old David Garcia but was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

24-year-old David Garcia

Detectives were able to identify suspect responsible for the murder of Garcia as 30-year-old Lauro Aguilar, Aka ID.

Aguilar was arrested on Friday in Southeast Fresno for the homicide.

Officials say this was eighth homicide of year. The city currently has 12 homicides this year compared to 18 at this time in 2019.

