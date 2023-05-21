ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Atwater on Sunday under suspicion of being linked to the city’s first homicide of the year, according to the Atwater Police Department.

Police say the morning of March 3, 2023, they responded to a collision on Green Sands Avenue and Camrose Street where they found the driver, a young man in his 20s, with a gunshot wound to his head.

Authorities pronounced the driver dead at the scene and an investigation was conducted eventually leading them to the identification of a suspect involved in the shooting.

On Saturday, the Merced Police Department says they arrested and booked 18-year-old Aryas Simpson of Atwater on the outstanding warrant in this case.

The investigation is still ongoing and the Atwater Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in gathering information related to this case. Anyone with information can contact them at (209) 357-6384.