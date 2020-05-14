Suspect arrested following hourlong chase through Fresno in stolen car, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — After an hourlong chase that went onto freeways, into neighborhoods, and onto the wrong sides of the road, a suspect in a stolen car was taken into custody in southeast Fresno on Thursday, the Fresno Police Department said.

The chase sometimes took place at high speeds and the suspect often drove on the wrong side of major streets — including Abby Street near Olive Avenue and Belmont Avenue near Fresno Street.

There were no injuries or damage reported — except for the stolen car police say he was driving.

Police say the pursuit started near Olive Avenue and Highway 99 after officers ID’d the stolen vehicle, but they didn’t immediately give chase because the car was already driving recklessly.

Instead, a helicopter gave chase in several areas including and just south of the Tower District.

The suspect drove the vehicle over a median which caused some damage, and the pursuit came to an end on Belmont Avenue just east of Peach Avenue.

The suspect was identified by officers as Andres Zuniga.

Police say Zuniga has a history with law enforcement.

No other information was immediately available.

