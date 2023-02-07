TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man wanted for attempted homicide was arrested in Tulare County on Tuesday after he allegedly shot at SWAT while he was being served with a warrant for his arrest, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 38-year-old Moses Legazpi was discovered on property at the 7200 Block of Road 248 in Terra Bella. Officials with both Exeter Police and the U.S. Marshals Service served the warrant following an attempted homicide eight months ago in Exeter, according to the Sheriff’s Office. However, as SWAT members tried to take Legazpi into custody he shot at them several times.

Legazpi was ultimately taken into custody without incident. No injuries to law enforcement were reported. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.