CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect was arrested following a pursuit and an overnight standoff in Clovis, according to the city’s police department.

According to authorities, on Monday after 11:00 p.m., a Clovis Police sergeant tried to pull over a car for speeding near Clovis and Dakota. The driver pulled over and cooperated until he found out he was going to be arrested for a felony warrant.

Officers say the driver – identified as 29-year-old Mario Ramirez-Romero of Fresno – drove away and rammed two police cars in the process. Officers pursued the Ramirez-Romero until he arrived at a home located near Fowler and Kings Canyon in Fresno and ran inside.

As officers were making announcements for the man to come outside, he opened the front door and put a knife in his throat, threatening to harm himself. These actions prompted assistance from the SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams (CNT).

Officials say CNT members tried to negotiate with the suspect for hours after the family members safely got out of the home. Just before 6:00 a.m., officials say SWAT operators used less lethal options and he surrendered without incident.

Police say Ramirez-Romero received a bruise to his torso from a less lethal round and is currently being treated at a local hospital before being booked into the Fresno County Jail.

According to authorities, Ramirez-Romero could be facing several charges including assault with a deadly weapon, evading, vandalism, and resisting an officer.