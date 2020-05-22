Suspect arrested after police find drugs and stolen solar panels at a Mendota home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — One person was arrested Thursday after authorities found drugs and several stolen solar panels at a home in Mendota during a search warrant, according to the Mendota Police Department.

During the search, a K9 alerted the authorities to the presence of illegal narcotics.

Authorities say they found one pound Methamphetamine, over $500, and paraphernalia used in the packaging and distribution of illegal narcotics.

Officers returned a large amount of stolen tools to a theft victim, who’s vehicle was stolen a month ago with his work tools inside.

Officers also found Hansol brand solar panels with serial numbers attached. One suspect was arrested and taken to jail.

Anyone with information on these solar panels are encourage to contact the Mendota Police Department at 559-655-9120.

