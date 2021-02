CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A black Jaguar SUV was stolen from Red Carpet car wash in Clovis Thursday.

Police responded to the car wash around 11:15 a.m. near Willow and Shaw avenues.

Police said it was stolen at the car wash while the keys were still in it.

Police said the suspect was arrested with the help of the California Highway Patrol and HEAT around 12:30 p.m. in North Fork and the Jag was recovered.